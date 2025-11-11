Teen shot, man killed in northwest Atlanta

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta that also left a teen injured.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after a man was killed, and a teen was shot in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Monday to the 2000 block of Lois Place NW after reports of someone being shot. When they arrived, officers said they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The teen was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

While investigating the shooting, police said they found a man dead nearby.

APD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.