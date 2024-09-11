Teen shot in killed at Clarkston apartment, shooter at-large

article

Detectives with the Clarkston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in gathering information related to a fatal shooting at Silver Oaks Apartments on Brockett Road.

Police responded to the scene at 1281 Brockett Road around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25. According to the police, officers found 18-year-old Jaherious "Jah" Montgomery suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Teen shot to death at Clarkston apartments, reward offered for information

The Clarkston Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident or individuals present during the shooting to come forward.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSA and the tip to 274637.

Tipsters do not have to provide their name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.