17-year-old hospitalized in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments

A 17-year-old has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the Retreat at Greenbriar Apartments on the 3000 block of Continental Colonial Parkway.

The victim told police he was walking from his apartment to the front of the complex when he approached four masked men who were "in an altercation."

When the teen tried to intervene in the argument, he said that one of the men shot him once.

Medics transported the teen to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.