Teen shot in chest, arm in southeast Atlanta neighborhood

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police respond to a report of a teenager shot along Claire Drive in southeast Atlanta on Aug. 22, 2025. (FOX 5)

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized on Friday evening after being shot in the chest and arm at a southeast Atlanta home, police said.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to a home located along Claire Drive SE near Olive Street just before 8 p.m. and found the teenager alert, conscious, and breathing despite his injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to piece together what led to the shooting.