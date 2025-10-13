Teen shot in apparent drive-by in southeast Atlanta

The Brief Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. Sunday to the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road SE. They found the teen with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Investigators recovered more than 10 shell casings at the scene and believe the victim lives in the area.



Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot late Sunday night in an apparent drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road SE. They found the teen with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that a car drove up to a group of teens walking together, opened fire, and then sped off. Police said the group scattered after the shooting.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A teen is in critical condition after being shot in southeast Atlanta.

Investigators said they found more than 10 shell casings at the scene and believe the victim lives in the area.

What's next:

The shooting happened in an area around three different gas stations. Officers said they are canvassing the neighborhood for security cameras to help identify the vehicle involved in the shooting.