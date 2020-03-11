Teen sentenced to 45 years for violent Hapeville rape

A 19-year-old convicted rapist has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

On September 10, 2016, Kenyatta Cosby, 16 at the time, approached a woman in Hapeville and asked her for a ride to a nearby store. Officials said when they arrived at the store, Cosby refused to get out of her car and forced her to drive to a home along Forrest Hills Drive. Once they arrive, Cosby forced the victim out of the vehicle, dragged her to the backyard of the home, punched her in the face and bit her multiple times.

Authorities said Cosby then raped the woman.

Neighbors heard cries and called 911. Responding officers caught Cosby in the act and the rape was recorded on body cam video.

Cosby was arrested at the scene.

This week, he entered a non-negotiated guilty plea and was convicted of rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and sexual battery. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison plus life on probation.

Authorities said Cosby is also accused of sodomizing a fellow inmate in May 2019 at the Fulton County Jail while awaiting trial.