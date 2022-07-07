Expand / Collapse search
Teen girl, 22-year-old man shot at DeKalb County house party, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A late night house party in DeKalb County turned dangerous and left two people fighting for their lives, police say.

DeKalb County investigators believe the shooting happened before 10 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 8300 block of Rockbridge Road.

At the party, the person who reported the shooting told officers that someone had fired multiple shots from outside the home.

While investigating, two victims, described as a 17-year-old girl and 22-year=old man, showed up at separate hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Both victims are now in critical condition.

Police have not released the identity of either victim or any possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department. 