Olympians travel through Atlanta airport after returning from Milan

The Brief Members of Team USA traveled through the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday night. FOX 5 caught up with U.S. Women's Hockey Assistant Coach Brent Hill and Skeleton member Austin Florian as they traveled. The U.S. Women's Hockey team brought home gold after defeating Canada in an overtime thriller.



A day after the end of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, members of Team USA passed through the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Monday night on their way back home.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 caught up with U.S. Women's Hockey Assistant Coach Brent Hill after the Americans came back from a deficit to bring home the gold in a 2-1 overtime thriller against Canada.

RELATED: USA women's hockey team brings Olympic gold back home in OT thriller over Canada

"It's just incredible. The games, as you know, with Canada, get tight like that. They typically always do. You don't want to over time. They tend to go that way. And then to have that play that we had with getting the puck on Megan Keller's stick and the move she made in the offensive zone, just amazing, incredible feeling," Hill said when asked about the win.

Hill said the team had a solid plan as it headed into overtime, where shots were 29-28 in favor of Canada.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ US Women's Hockey Assistant Coach Brent Hill talks about winning in Milan over Canada. (FOX 5 News)

"We had a great game plan going into that OT," Hill said. "…It was just a situation where we had good, quick heads-up puck movement and an outstanding individual effort for that goal."

As for what's next, Hill said he's headed to continue coaching at Quinnipiac and prepare for the college playoffs.

FOX 5 also caught up with U.S. Olympic Skeleton team member Austin Florian. Florian finished 19th in the IBSF World Championships with a time of 4:35.08.

"It was amazing. It was a dream come true. It's an honor to represent our country and represent everybody at home," Florian said.

What's next:

Both the men's and women's U.S. Hockey teams were invited to attend President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The women will not attend due to scheduling conflicts.

RELATED: Women’s US Olympic hockey team declines State of the Union invite