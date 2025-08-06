Teen killed in Mayfern Drive shooting, Fairburn police investigating

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A street where a teenager was shot and killed after police and emergency officials left Mayfern Drive in Fairburn on Aug. 6, 2025. (FOX 5)

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in a residential area of Fairburn, according to local authorities.

What we know:

Officers with the Fairburn Police Department responded around 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Mayfern Drive. When they arrived, they found the young man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The incident remains under active investigation.

What you can do:

Fairburn Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.