Teen injured in Marietta parking lot shooting

A teenage boy was hospitalized after being shot in a Marietta parking lot Saturday night, police said.

What we know:

According to the Marietta Police Department, officers were called to the 500 block of Franklin Gateway around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 18 after reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, they found the teen lying between two parked cars with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Kennestone Hospital for treatment, but there is no word on his condition.

Detectives believe at least two people fired handguns during the shooting, though no shooters have been identified or arrested. It’s unclear whether the victim was involved in the altercation or struck by stray gunfire.

What you can do:

Police said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marietta Police Department through its app or reach Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.