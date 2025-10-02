Teen hits 111 mph on I-285, mom cited after traffic stop

article

The Brief Dunwoody police stopped a 15-year-old going 111 mph on I-285. Teen admitted he wanted to "see how fast his car could go." Teen faces juvenile charges; his mother was also cited.



Dunwoody police say one of their officers may have saved a 15-year-old’s life after clocking his car at 111 mph on Interstate 285 earlier this week.

What we know:

The teen, who only had a learner’s permit, was driving alone when he was stopped. Police said the teen admitted he "saw open roadway and wanted to see how fast his car could go." His parents were called to pick him up, and he now faces charges in DeKalb Juvenile Court.

When his mother arrived, she told officers she had allowed him to drive without a licensed adult, and she was cited for permitting an unauthorized minor to drive. Police are urging parents to talk to their children about the deadly risks of reckless driving, reminding that crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens.