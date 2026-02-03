Driver at large weeks after striking teen in Forsyth church parking lot

The Brief Deputies are searching for a black SUV that fled the scene of a hit-and-run in January. A teen girl remains hospitalized after she was struck leaving a church youth service. The collision happened at Abundant Life Church on Strickland Road.



A 15-year-old girl remains in the hospital as Forsyth County deputies search for the driver who struck her in a church parking lot last month.

What we know:

The teen was walking out of a youth service on Jan. 14 when she was hit around 8:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Abundant Life Church on Strickland Road.

Authorities are looking for a black SUV in connection with the hit-and-run.

Investigators said after the collision, the SUV fled, exiting the parking lot and traveling toward Atlanta Highway from Strickland Road.

The girl was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she continues to recover from the collision.

What we don't know:

Further information about the suspect's vehicle was not immediately available. It is unclear what condition the teen is in.

The sheriff's office did not say whether anyone witnessed the collision or if the girl was alone when it happened.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (770) 781-2222, ext. 8535, or via email at tlhodges@forsythco.com.