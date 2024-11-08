Teen found shot, killed next to large pile of cash at Gwinnett County apartment complex

The Brief A teenager was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Huntington Ridge apartments in Gwinnett County, with a significant sum of money found by his body. The shooting, reported around 4 p.m. near Buford Highway and Jimmy Carter Boulevard, is suspected to have occurred during an altercation possibly linked to a transaction. Aerial footage showed a cordoned-off crime scene, where the deceased was located behind the 2510 building, with cash strewn nearby and a tow truck in proximity. Gwinnett County Police homicide detectives spent the evening on-site gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing surveillance footage. One individual was detained by the police at the scene; however, no charges have been announced, and the young victim's identity remains undisclosed, with police estimating his age to be between 15 and 16 years.



A large amount of cash was found next to the body of a teen who was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Huntington Ridge apartments in Gwinnett County on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called out around 4 p.m. to the 2400 block of Windsor Woods, near Buford Highway and Jimmy Carter Boulevard. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the teen was killed during some sort of gunfight which broke out during some sort of transaction. The exact details remain under investigation.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 5 p.m. and spotted crime scene tape surrounding a large area of the complex. The covered body could be seen behind the 2510 building with a large amount of cash next to it and a tow truck nearby.

Homicide detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department worked into the evening hours to collect evidence, talk to witnesses, and check surveillance video.

One person was detained at the scene, but charges have not been filed.

The identity of the person killed has not been released, but police say he was around 15 to 16 years old.

Police could not immediatley say if the incident was gang or drug related.

