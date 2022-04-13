Teen escapee from Tennessee captured in Bartow County

Adairsville police captured a 16-year-old who escaped from a detention center in Tennessee.

Police in Nashville had put out a look-out for Quandre Beasley. Beasley was being transported from the detention center to a hospital after complaining of seizures. Investigators said when the ambulance pulled up, EMTs were confronted by someone wearing a ski mask.

"A female pulled up, held a gun on EMTs, the juvenile jumped in the vehicle with her, and they sped away," said Adairsville Police Capt. Jason Kellett.

Nashville police alerted other agencies, the two may be heading south. They put out a description of the car along with a mug shot of Beasley. In the picture he is wearing a neck brace. Police said he injured himself while jumping out of a stolen, moving truck over the weekend.

Adairsville police started looking for the car.

"We had two officers on the ramp and one watching from the overpass," said Capt. Kellett.

Officers spotted the car and started following it.

"They kept the vehicle in view, monitored speed and distance and gave updates to dispatch and in doing so, that allowed for back up officers to arrive on scene," said Capt. Kellett.

Once everyone was in place, Adairsville police, Georgia State Patrol and Bartow County Sheriff's Deputies surrounded the car.

"They broadened out across the interstate, shut all lanes down, to prevent any innocent people from getting hurt if it had gone bad," said Capt. Kellett.

One gun was found in the car, but both Beasley and the woman with him, 22-year-old Tunisia Carley, were taken into custody without incident.

"Everybody got together, made a good stop and handled it without anybody getting hurt," said Capt. Kellett.

