Teen employee targeted in food throwing incident at Bartow County eatery
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - She became upset about an order, so investigators say she started a one-sided food fight with a teenage employee.
What we know:
The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office released an image of a woman on Wednesday who appeared at the WNB Factory on Joe Frank Harris Parkway.
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was upset about an order and threw food at the teenager taking her order.
What we don't know:
It is not clear what charges the woman may face.
Authorities have not released any further details, including when the incident happened.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6011.
The Source: The Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division provided details and images for this article.