Teen employee targeted in food throwing incident at Bartow County eatery

article

The Brief A woman allegedly started a food fight with a teenage employee at the WNB Factory due to being upset about an order. The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office released an image of the woman involved in the incident. Authorities are seeking information from the public and have provided a contact number for the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.



She became upset about an order, so investigators say she started a one-sided food fight with a teenage employee.

What we know:

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office released an image of a woman on Wednesday who appeared at the WNB Factory on Joe Frank Harris Parkway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was upset about an order and threw food at the teenager taking her order.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what charges the woman may face.

Authorities have not released any further details, including when the incident happened.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6011.