Teen drivers injured after chase in stolen cars through DeKalb County, police say

article

Two 16-year-old suspects are recovering in the hospital after a fiery crash involving multiple stolen cars in DeKalb County.

Authorities tell FOX 5 the chase started in Walton County at Georgia Highway 20 in unincorporated Loganville.

The chase, which involved two cars that were reportedly stolen, continued into unincorporated Lithonia, where both cars crashed at separate scenes around 2 miles apart.

FOX 5 cameras found one of the burned cars in a wooded area with its hood completely smashed in.

The crashes ended up knocking out power in the nearby area for a short period of time.

The two drivers, identified as two 16-year-old boys, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police have not said what charges the juveniles may be facing.