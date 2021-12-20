Expand / Collapse search

Teen, dog die in DeKalb County crash, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
ROCKDALE DRIVE WRECK article

DeKalb County police investigated a crash near Rockdale Drive on Flat Shoals Road early Monday morning. 

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old died early Monday morning in a crash in DeKalb County, according to police. 

The DeKalb County Police Department went to investigate the single-vehicle crash at 1 a.m. on Flat Shoals Road near Rockdale Drive. 

Investigators said the driver, a 19-year-old man, lost control as he approached a curve. 

Police said the driver as well as a dog, which was also in the car, died at the scene of the crash. 

Police are continuing to investigate. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE