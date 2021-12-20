Teen, dog die in DeKalb County crash, police say

article

A 19-year-old died early Monday morning in a crash in DeKalb County, according to police.

The DeKalb County Police Department went to investigate the single-vehicle crash at 1 a.m. on Flat Shoals Road near Rockdale Drive.

Investigators said the driver, a 19-year-old man, lost control as he approached a curve.

Police said the driver as well as a dog, which was also in the car, died at the scene of the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate.

