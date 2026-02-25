Robbery call in Gwinnett County leads to human trafficking arrest

article

The Brief Gwinnett police arrested a Buford man on human trafficking charges after a vice investigation. The case stemmed from a January robbery call at an apartment in Duluth. The suspect remains in jail without bond on multiple felony charges.



Gwinnett County Police Department investigators have arrested a Buford man on human trafficking charges following up on a previous robbery case in Duluth.

What we know:

Officers initially responded Jan. 20 to a reported robbery at 2000 Satellite Pointe in Duluth. Police said 28-year-old Changze Li let officers into the apartment, claiming there was a burglary or robbery in progress.

Once inside, officers heard glass breaking and encountered a man bleeding from his hand. Police said the man, identified as 40-year-old Dominique Gray of Winder, did not comply with commands and threw his phone at officers before being tased.

Gray was charged with reckless conduct, pandering, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and kidnapping. Li was charged at the time with pimping and keeping a place of prostitution.

On Feb. 9, vice investigators said they located an online listing they believed was connected to prostitution, and the phone number matched Li’s known number. Investigators arranged an undercover meeting at an apartment in unincorporated Duluth.

Police said Li was found hiding in a room when officers made the arrest. He now faces additional charges of keeping a place of prostitution, pimping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and human trafficking.

What's next:

Li remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.