Teen dies, child recovering after being pulled from Johns Creek apartment pool

A teenager has died after she and a young child were pulled from a Johns Creek pool on Monday.

Officers rushed around 4:30 p.m. to the Estates at Johns Creek Apartments located at 2100 Addison Lane.

Investigators say two children, 9 and 16, were playing in the pool when a woman noticed they were under for too long. She could swim, so police say she ran to the office for help.

Three men rushed to their aid, pulling the children from the pool.

The 9-year-old was resuscitated at the scene, police say, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The 16-year-old was flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

On Tuesday, police say she died at the hospital.

The case remains under investigation.