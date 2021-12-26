Expand / Collapse search

Tucker 14-year-old found safe, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated December 27, 2021 9:31AM
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Jobbar Bailey article

The DeKalb County Police Department said Jobbar Bailey was last seen at around 6 p.m. on Saturday near Ashley Creek Circle in Tucker.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

TUCKER, Ga. - UPDATE, Dec. 27: DeKalb County Police located Jobbar Bailey. 

ORIGINAL STORY: Police in DeKalb County are searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing Christmas night after leaving a home in Tucker to head to a nearby park.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Jobbar Bailey was last seen at around 6 p.m. on Saturday near Ashley Creek Circle in Tucker

Police said he left for the park but did not return. 

Police said Jobbar is diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal with strangers. 

Jobbar is 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. 

Police said he was last seen wearing a  green, white and blue coat, a green polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police encourage anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact DeKalb Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE