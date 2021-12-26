Tucker 14-year-old found safe, police say
TUCKER, Ga. - UPDATE, Dec. 27: DeKalb County Police located Jobbar Bailey.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police in DeKalb County are searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing Christmas night after leaving a home in Tucker to head to a nearby park.
The DeKalb County Police Department said Jobbar Bailey was last seen at around 6 p.m. on Saturday near Ashley Creek Circle in Tucker.
Police said he left for the park but did not return.
Police said Jobbar is diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal with strangers.
Jobbar is 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Police said he was last seen wearing a green, white and blue coat, a green polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Police encourage anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact DeKalb Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
