Teen denied bond for deadly Atlanta shooting over fancy car

A teenager accused of fatally shooting a man during a dispute about a sports car was booked in Fulton County Jail on Tuesday.

Police said 18-year-old Brian Betancourt-Calderon is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Andres Munoz on Oct. 25 on Amsterdam Avenue.

Detectives secured warrants for the man's arrest and he was denied bond in court.

The initial investigation indicated the fight happened in the parking lot in front of a restaurant on the 500 block of Amsterdam Avenue in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood.

According to investigators, the victim got into a dispute about someone leaning on his orange Jaguar, which escalated into a fight and then a shooting.

