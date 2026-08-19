Teen in custody after LaGrange Academy threat, police say

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The Brief A teen student at LaGrange Academy allegedly threatened to shoot fellow students and then commit suicide on Wednesday, according to police School administrators isolated the 16-year-old from other students before police arrived. Authorities took the student into custody and confirmed no weapons were found on the minor. There is no active or ongoing threat to the school at this time.



A 16-year-old student is in custody after allegedly threatening to shoot fellow students at LaGrange Academy on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to LaGrange Academy at 1501 Vernon Road at 1:08 p.m. regarding a report that a 16-year-old student had threatened to shoot students and then commit suicide, authorities said.

School administrators separated the student from other students before police arrived.

Police took the student into custody and found that the teen did not have any weapons.

The student was taken to the LaGrange Police Department. Officials said the student is cooperating with police.

Authorities said the school had no ongoing threat of violence.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the 16-year-old student's name.

It's unclear if the student will face any criminal charges or disciplinary actions.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Ligon at 706-883-2621.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Tip411 system via the department's mobile app, online portal, or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.