Teen brings gun onto school campus in LaGrange, police say

LaGrange police said it is working with school officials to investigate a teenager who brought a gun onto school campus on Tuesday.

Troup County Schools notified police about the incident. Officers arrived and conducted a search of the 16-year-old student’s property. Police said they found a gun and several rounds of ammunition in the student's backpack.

A Troup County School System spokesperson said the student will face disciplinary actions. Police said the child could also face charges.

School officials are warning all students to remember that guns are not toys and bringing them onto school grounds will lead to serious consequences.

They ask students to report if they see a weapon on campus.