Teen becomes 'Airman for the Day' at Dobbins Air Reserve Base

The Brief Local teen honored as 'Airman for a Day' at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Joseph Owens overcame severe hearing loss after being adopted from Uganda in 2010. Doctors fully restored his hearing in 2017, allowing him to enjoy a life-changing experience.



A local teenager who has battled serious health challenges was honored with an unforgettable experience last week—becoming an honorary "Airman for the Day" at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

What we know:

Joseph Owens took part in a swearing-in ceremony at the base on Tuesday, donning an Air Force uniform and participating in a day of activities organized to celebrate his journey and resilience.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta shared Joseph’s story, noting that his adoptive parents, Dan and Shelly Owens, brought him to the U.S. from Uganda in 2010. At the time, he was suffering from untreated ear infections so severe that his left eardrum was destroyed, leaving him nearly deaf.

In 2017, doctors at Children’s successfully restored Joseph’s hearing to 100%—transforming his quality of life and opening doors for new opportunities.

What's next:

Now, with his health restored and a newfound sense of confidence, Joseph is creating lasting memories with the support of both his family and the broader community.