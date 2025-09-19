Teen arrested in Minnesota after Atlanta homicide search

article

The Brief 16-year-old suspect arrested in Duluth, Minnesota, for June homicide in Atlanta. Teen faces multiple charges including murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping. Police say his parents may have hindered his arrest; victim’s name not released.



A 16-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a deadly June shooting in northwest Atlanta has been arrested in Minnesota.

What we know:

Duluth police took the teen into custody on Sept. 15. Authorities said he had multiple outstanding warrants from Atlanta, including homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, hijacking of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm, and theft. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

The charges stem from a June 17 shooting along the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW. Officers arriving at the scene found a man dead. Atlanta police previously identified the suspect only as "Mr. Weaver," releasing an image with his face obscured. Investigators also said at the time that they believed his parents, Koreem Weaver and Chiquita Larkin, were hindering his arrest.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim in the case. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department. Authorities emphasized that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.