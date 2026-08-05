Teen arrested at Lake Oconee Academy after weapon search
GREENE COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old student at Lake Oconee Academy was arrested Wednesday after staff and law enforcement discovered a handgun, an unfired bullet and marijuana in his possession on school grounds.
Greensboro police investigation
What we know:
Staff members at Lake Oconee Academy directed Abias Smith, 18, to take off his headphones during class, but he refused to follow their instructions. A cigarette lighter fell out of Smith's backpack during the interaction, prompting school staff to search the bag for further contraband.
Inside the backpack, staff discovered an unfired bullet and immediately moved to search Smith's vehicle. During the search of the car, staff found a handgun along with a small amount of marijuana inside. Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene and arrested Smith.
Authorities confirmed there was no imminent danger to students or faculty, and investigators found no evidence to suggest this was a planned event or that additional threats exist.
Greene County school security
What we don't know:
Officials have not disclosed what specific criminal charges Smith faces following his arrest. Law enforcement has also not released details on how Smith obtained the firearm or brought it onto campus.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Greene County Sheriff Donnie A. Harrison, who detailed the arrest and investigation in an official agency press release.