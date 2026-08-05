Teen arrested at Lake Oconee Academy after weapon search

The Brief Greene County deputies arrested an 18-year-old high school student Wednesday after finding a gun and marijuana in his car. Staff at Lake Oconee Academy searched the teen's backpack and vehicle after he refused to remove his headphones in class. Law enforcement confirmed there was no imminent threat to the school and no evidence suggests a planned incident.



An 18-year-old student at Lake Oconee Academy was arrested Wednesday after staff and law enforcement discovered a handgun, an unfired bullet and marijuana in his possession on school grounds.

Greensboro police investigation

What we know:

Staff members at Lake Oconee Academy directed Abias Smith, 18, to take off his headphones during class, but he refused to follow their instructions. A cigarette lighter fell out of Smith's backpack during the interaction, prompting school staff to search the bag for further contraband.

Inside the backpack, staff discovered an unfired bullet and immediately moved to search Smith's vehicle. During the search of the car, staff found a handgun along with a small amount of marijuana inside. Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene and arrested Smith.

Authorities confirmed there was no imminent danger to students or faculty, and investigators found no evidence to suggest this was a planned event or that additional threats exist.

Greene County school security

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed what specific criminal charges Smith faces following his arrest. Law enforcement has also not released details on how Smith obtained the firearm or brought it onto campus.