17-year-old arrested after 100 mph high-speed chase, rollover crash in Fayette County

The Brief Unlicensed 17-year-old Taylor Smith led deputies on a 100 mph chase in a stolen vehicle. The high-speed pursuit ended in a spectacular rollover crash, which the suspect survived without reported injury. Smith remains jailed without bond on charges of felony fleeing, eluding, and theft by receiving stolen property.



A 17-year-old led Fayette County deputies on a high-speed chase with speeds reaching over a 100 mph.

What we know:

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor Smith was behind the wheel of a stolen car as deputies gave chase. Newnan police had issued a bulletin for the vehicle, which deputies located soon after. While attempting to pull over the vehicle, the teen accelerated away. The chase ended in a spectacular rollover crash, which Smith walked away from.

What's next:

Smith is being charged with numerous traffic violations. However, the most serious charges include felony fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as theft by receiving a stolen vehicle. The sheriff’s office also noted that Smith does not have a license. He remains in the Fayette County Jail without bond.