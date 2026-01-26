17-year-old arrested after 100 mph high-speed chase, rollover crash in Fayette County
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A 17-year-old led Fayette County deputies on a high-speed chase with speeds reaching over a 100 mph.
What we know:
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor Smith was behind the wheel of a stolen car as deputies gave chase. Newnan police had issued a bulletin for the vehicle, which deputies located soon after. While attempting to pull over the vehicle, the teen accelerated away. The chase ended in a spectacular rollover crash, which Smith walked away from.
What's next:
Smith is being charged with numerous traffic violations. However, the most serious charges include felony fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as theft by receiving a stolen vehicle. The sheriff’s office also noted that Smith does not have a license. He remains in the Fayette County Jail without bond.
The Source: The Fayette County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article.