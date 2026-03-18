Teamsters Local 528 authorizes strike at Norcross, Union City facilities

The Brief Over 150 Keurig Dr Pepper workers in Norcross and Union City have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike. More than 90% of union members voted down the company’s "last, best, and final" contract offer. The union alleges that stalled negotiations and "union-busting" tactics have prevented a fair agreement for workers.



Union workers at two metro Atlanta warehouses may soon be going on strike.

More than 150 drivers and warehouse workers at the Keurig Dr Pepper facilities in Norcross and Union City have voted overwhelmingly to strike.

What they're saying:

The union says the company has not met the demands of the workers for a fair contract.

"These drivers and warehouse workers deserve an agreement that reflects the hard work they put in every day," said Jeff Padellaro, director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "It’s time for this company to stop dragging its feet. If KDP wants to strike themselves, they’re on the right path."

"Our members are loud and clear that they will not settle for anything less than a fair contract," said Kip Cortez, Local 528 Business Agent. "They don’t want to strike, but if the company does not get serious and bring a deal to the table fast, they are ready to act."

"Negotiations were going well until everything became ‘no’ from the company," said Andre Polk, chief steward and eight-year warehouse worker at Keurig Dr Pepper. "The company started trying to bust our union and bully workers. We want respect in our workplace, and we are ready to strike until KDP gives us the respect we deserve."

The union said that more than 90% of the workers it represents voted down what the company said was the "last, best, and final offer."

While the union had authorized a strike, it was not immediately clear what actions would be taken.

The other side:

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Keurig Dr Pepper for comment.