Team USA to wear Kim Kardashian’s Skims at Olympics

Kim Kardashian is going to the Olympics … sort of.

Her shapewear company Skims is creating the official Team USA undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear for the athletes in Tokyo.

In an Instagram post, Kardashian says she's always admired the strength and energy of Olympians.

She also noted her personal connection to the games, growing up watching her step-parent Caitlyn Jenner compete.

