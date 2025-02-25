Taste of Ireland dance 'sensation' coming to Athens for one night only

"A Taste of Ireland," an acclaimed Irish music and dance show, is set to appear for one night only in Athens, featuring a cast of world champions blending modern and Celtic dance styles.

The internationally recognized production will perform at the Classic Center Theater in Athens on March 9, at 7:30 p.m. The show promises an electrifying performance that combines traditional Irish music and dance with contemporary choreography.

One of the producers highlighted the rigorous training regimen performers undergo, likening it to Olympic-level preparation.

"All of the performers train year-round like Olympians," the producer said. "The artistic standards have greatly evolved, making the performances more athletic, while maintaining their artistic integrity."

Tickets and more details about the performance are available through the Classic Center's website and box office.