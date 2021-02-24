'Targeted, external attack' of Cobb County School's emergency warning system

article

The Cobb County School District and Cobb County Police Department are investigating a "targeted, external attack" of the district’s emergency warning system earlier this month.

The district said principals and other employees received an alert from the AlertPoint system stating there was a district-wide "code red" alarm. All schools were placed on lockdown, disrupting the school day.

The alert was determined to be a false alarm. An initial investigation determined it was intentional, not a malfunction, and was only to Cobb County’s AlertPoint system. The district then asked the Cobb County Police Department's Technology Based Crimes Unit to look into the false alarm as a possible cyberattack.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and the Cobb County Board of Education were given a security briefing on the false alarm on Feb. 11. The district has since chosen to make the incident public.

In a statement released Wednesday, the district wrote in part:

"While we cannot currently provide further detail as the investigation continues into the ‘who’ and ‘why’ of the attack, we have been given permission to share the Technology Based Crimes Unit's conclusion that the false alarm signal occurred through a targeted, external attack of CCSD's AlertPoint system."

The district went on to say that while they are not aware of the specific motives, it appears the action was taken to "disrupt education across the District, create district-wide chaos, and produce anxiety in the District's students, parents, and staff."

"This was not a ‘prank,’ nor will it be treated like one," the district’s statement reads.

The school district is asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Cobb County Police Department's tip line 770-499-4111 or CCSD Police Department's tip line 470-689-0298.

