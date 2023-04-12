Tara Theatre achieves initial fundraising goal, sets new stretch goal

The beloved Tara Theatre, known for showing mostly independent and sometimes controversial films, is one step closer to reopening.

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta's Tara Theatre closes after more than 50 years

Regal Cinemas announced the closure of the theater located on the corner of Cheshire Bridge and Lavista roads in November. In February, Plaza Theatre owner Chris Esobar announced during the 2023 Atlanta Jewish Film Festival that the theatre would reopen in a few months.

Escobar’s team also announced creation of Tara Theatre LLC to be structured like Plaza Theatre LLC, the for-profit business created to preserve and operate the Midtown venue since 2017. Friends of Tara is a nonprofit organization modeled after the nonprofit Plaza Theatre Foundation, the Midtown venue’s fundraising division.

The website TaraAtlanta.com was established to raise money for the reopening. The initial goal was $50,000.

On Wednesday, the Friends of Tara announced that goal was met. According to the nonprofit, advance gift card sales equaled $29,972.25 and $20,655 was received in donations.

The $50,000 will be used to install new equipment, fixtures and furnishings. It will also be used fo other interior and exterior improvements.

"We are overwhelmed by, and greatly appreciative of, the enthusiastic response to the Tara Theatre’s return," said Chris Escobar, Friends of Tara founder, owner of The Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre, and executive director of Atlanta Film Society. "We can hardly wait to open the doors and welcome moviegoers later this spring."

The group has now set a "stretch goal" of $75,000 to make additional specific improvements to the historic marquee sign.

Magna-Tech is providing the equipment and installation of Tara’s new projection technology which includes new digital formats as well as historic 35mm and 70mm film projectors, making The Plaza and Tara the city’s only theatres with both types of older film projection units. Installation at Tara began during March.

Escobar says the Tara will create a "robust schedule" events featuring classic film, art house releases and independent films. This format brings back some of the traditions established during the first few decades of operation after Loews opened Tara Theatre in 1968 or "the Lefont years" starting in 1980 through their transition to United Artists.