'Dangerous' suspect in Clayton County SWAT standoff on the run, police issues emergency shelter-in-place alert

Police and SWAT have issued an emergency shelter-in-place alert for residents of a Clayton County neighborhood as the search continues for an armed suspect.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say residents around the area of Tara Glynn Drive in the city of Hampton should shelter in place at this time.

The emergency alert comes more than half a day after police and SWAT responded to a call Sunday at 4 p.m. at a home on the 11000 block of Tara Glynn Drive and McDonough Drive.

According to investigators, the officers were dispatched for a welfare check after a caller reported the suspect, 41-year-old Jeremiah Rose, was experiencing a mental health crisis and had several guns inside the home.

While investigating, officers learned that Rose had multiple warrants out for his arrest for failure to appear for aggravated assault with a weapon out of Louisiana.

The officers attempted to get Rose to get out of his residence, but say he refused to leave.

Police say Rose is now on foot and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the standoff or the whereabouts of Rose, call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department.

