Talking Rock gunfire leads to high-speed chase, K-9 capture

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The Brief A high-speed Pickens County pursuit ended in a crash across the Gilmer County line after deputies responded to gunfire near Talking Rock. Seventeen-year-old Miguel Rivera-Penaloza was captured following a thermal drone search and an hour-long K-9 track through dense terrain. Investigators identified 17-year-old Parker Ellis as the shooter, taking him into custody on multiple aggravated assault charges.



Gunshots in a North Georgia town sparked a high-speed chase exceeding 100 mph that ultimately crossed county lines and resulted in two teen arrests, according to local sheriff’s offices.

Pickens County pursuit leads to crash

What we know:

Early Saturday morning, Pickens County deputies heard multiple gunshots while monitoring traffic near a large gathering in the Town of Talking Rock.

Deputies spotted a Ford F-150 leaving the area and attempted a traffic stop before the driver sped off at speeds surpassing 100 mph.

Because of the dangerous driving conditions and loss of visual contact, deputies discontinued the active pursuit.

Shortly afterward, the truck was discovered crashed off Roundtop Road in Gilmer County after the driver fled on foot.

Gilmer County K-9 and drone tracking

By the numbers:

Gilmer County deputies joined the response after receiving a lookout alert regarding the silver Ford F-150.

Deputy J. Parks encountered the vehicle shortly before locating its wreckage.

K9 Ruckus (Gilmer County Sheriff's Office)

Captain Crump deployed a thermal imaging drone while DFC Ryan Scott, K9 Ruckus, Cpl. Carver, and Deputy Parks tracked the suspect through woods, creek beds, and pastures.

After an hour-long trek, K9 Ruckus returned to the roadway where the suspect emerged from a nearby field with raised hands, surrendering to Sgt. Humphries' shift.

Arrests made in Talking Rock gunfire

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details regarding what triggered the initial gathering or the specific motives behind the early morning gunfire in Talking Rock.

No injuries were reported, and officials have not disclosed whether the suspects knew each other prior to the incident.

What's next:

Rivera-Penaloza faces charges of fleeing, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and failure to obey a stop sign.

Meanwhile, investigators identified Parker Ellis of Canton as the gunman, booking him on multiple counts of aggravated assault.