Taco Mac suddenly shutters 2nd Atlanta location in less than 2 months

The Brief Atlanta chain Taco Mac suddenly closed its location on Peachtree Street in Midtown on Monday. While the owners have not given a reason for the closure, a letter posted on the restaurant's windows thanked their customers and said the employees will have the opportunity to work at another location. It's the second Taco Mac that has closed in less than a month - the chain previously shut down its original location in Virginia Highland.



Midtown Atlanta has suddenly lost a popular restaurant after Taco Mac abruptly closed its location on Peachtree Street on Monday.

The owners announced the closure with a letter posted in the window of the restaurant that read "Permanently Closed."

What they're saying:

In the letter, the owners thanked their customers and mentioned that their employees will have the opportunity to work at other locations.

"Serving this community has been an incredible honor," the letter read. "We’ve cherished every moment — from cheering on our local sports teams together to celebrating special milestones. These memories will always be a meaningful part of our journey."

The owners did not give a reason for the closure.

Dig deeper:

The Peachtree Street location's closure comes less than a month after Taco Mac announced that it was shutting down its first location in Atlanta's Virginia Highland neighborhood after 46 years in business.

The chain, which began as a single neighborhood bar in 1979, announced that the iconic corner of N. Highland and Virginia Avenue is transitioning to a new restaurant concept as the company focuses on future growth.

It will be home to Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint.

Another Taco Mac location on West Ponce de Leon in Decatur closed without warning in 2023. It had been in business for 22 years.