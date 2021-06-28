Sydney McLaughlin sets new 400-meter world record

Olympic track star Sydney McLaughlin set a world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Track and Field Trials.

The 21-year-old star became the first athlete to complete the event in under 52 seconds.

She beat the old record set by Dalilah Muhmmad, who finished second at this year's trials.

McLaughlin will not head to her second career Olympics games.

She did not win a medal in the 2016 Games in Rio.

