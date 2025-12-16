Swiping left on homeownership: Why young adults are making different choices

Today, the average age of a first-time homebuyer in America is 40 instead of 23. Here to explain why is FOX 5 real estate expert John Adams.

Why Buying a House Today Is a Whole Different Ballgame

Back when Baby Boomers were young adults, the typical first-time homebuyer was only 23 years old. Fast forward to 2025, and that average age has jumped to 40. That is a massive gap.

For Boomers, the life script was fast and clear: get a job, save every dime, get married, and buy a house immediately. Today, the timeline looks very different. First-time buyers are dealing with new distractions and financial hurdles that previous generations did not face.

Here is a look at why 40 is the new 23 for homebuyers.

1. Priorities and Distractions

Life priorities have shifted. Boomers were often in a hurry to get married and start a family. Today, many people are taking the scenic route. There is a strong focus on finishing college — often taking longer than four years — and establishing a career first.

Social habits have also changed dramatically. Many young adults appear more focused on their phones and social media feeds than on dating or rushing into marriage. Because people are waiting longer to partner up, the urgency to buy a family home is not what it once was.

2. The Student Loan Anchor

This is something most Boomers never worried about. Today’s buyers often graduate with significant student loan debt. Saving for a house becomes difficult when hundreds of dollars each month go to loan payments. Instead of building savings in their early 20s, many young adults in Georgia spend their first decade out of school paying down education debt, pushing homeownership further down the road.

3. Prices vs. Paychecks

The Georgia real estate market has also changed dramatically. Metro Atlanta was once known for its affordability. Starter homes in the suburbs were attainable on a typical salary. Now, in places like Gwinnett and Cobb counties, prices have soared. Homes that were once entry-level purchases are now out of reach for many single buyers and even young couples.

4. No More Starter Homes

Builders make more money on larger homes, which means the small ranch houses Boomers once bought are largely a thing of the past. In addition, large investment companies are purchasing many of the remaining affordable homes in Atlanta to convert them into rentals. First-time buyers are often competing against corporations with far deeper pockets.

5. The Rent Trap

High rent makes saving especially difficult. Boomers were able to save quickly because rent consumed a smaller portion of their income. Today, rent in cities like Atlanta is extremely high. When so much money goes toward housing costs, saving for a 20% down payment feels nearly impossible. Many buyers must wait until their late 30s before they can accumulate enough savings.

The Bottom Line

The rise in the age of first-time homebuyers is no mystery. Boomers moved quickly toward marriage and homeownership. Today’s generation is weighed down by debt, influenced by technology-driven distractions, and navigating a Georgia housing market that has become far more expensive. Until those conditions change, the average age of first-time buyers is unlikely to drop anytime soon.

About John Adams

Atlanta native John Adams is a real estate broker, investor, and author specializing in residential real estate. He believes that, for most Americans, owning a home is the best investment they will ever make. For more information about John and his online real estate activities, visit the Liberty Real Estate Investors Association at https://libertyreia.com/.