Swimming standout prepares for Toyota U.S. Open in Atlanta

In one month, the best swimmers in the world will be right here in Atlanta, competing in the Toyota U.S. Open — and all eyes will be on Caeleb Dressel, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who recently made history by winning a record-setting eight medals at the 2019 world championships.

Caeleb Dressel dropped by the FOX 5 studios this week and talked to Good Day Atlanta about the upcoming competition, which will be held December 4th through 7th at the Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center. “It’s a great facility,” Dressel says of the Atlanta pool. “I’ve had meets there from when I was, like, eleven [years old].”

The Toyota U.S. Open is a significant meet, representing another milestone on the journey toward the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. “It’s the last go ‘round before Olympic trials for Americans,” says Dressel. “So this is the last time you’ll have all the American swimmers who are going to Olympic trials, this will be our last get together before we’ll be competing against each other to then make the Olympic teams.”

Dressel already has a pair of Olympic golds, along with those record-setting eight medals (six of them gold) from the 2019 world championships. But the Florida-native says he isn’t focused on any particular goals when it comes to the Toyota U.S. Open: "I never worry too much about time when I'm in season. It's just about getting up and racing, and there will be plenty of competition there. And race strategy is a big one. I'd rather swim a smarter race than a fast race there."

Tickets for the Toyota U.S. Open at the Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center are already on sale, and single session tickets start at just $20 for adults. Click here for more information — and click on the video player to see more of our chat with Caeleb Dressel!

