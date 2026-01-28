SweetWater 420 Fest announces 2026 lineup, new park location

article

SweetWater’s biggest music festival is back — and organizers say 2026 is all about great music, fresh air and more affordable tickets.

What we know:

SweetWater Brewing Company announced the lineup for the 21st annual SweetWater 420 Fest, set for April 17–18, with Umphrey’s McGee, Thievery Corporation and Chromeo headlining the two-day event.

Friday night will feature Umphrey’s McGee alongside The Moss, lespecial, Grammy-nominated Cimafunk, Watchhouse and the winner of SweetWater’s annual Battle of the Bands. Saturday’s lineup includes Thievery Corporation, Chromeo, Sneezy, Bombargo, The Heavy Heavy and Little Stranger.

This year, the festival moves to Shirley Clarke Franklin Park, Atlanta’s newest and largest public park. The 280-acre space connects directly to the BeltLine, making it easier for fans to get there by public transit.

Organizers are also cutting ticket prices nearly in half. Single-day general admission tickets start at $40, two-day passes at $70, with VIP options available starting at $105.

What they're saying:

"This year, we are looking forward to taking 420 Fest back to its roots — celebrating good music in the great outdoors," said Carrie Shafir, vice president of marketing for Tilray Beverages. She said the mix of established headliners, new acts, a green setting and lower prices is meant to make the festival accessible to longtime fans and first-timers alike.

Tickets and festival updates are available at sweetwater420fest.com.