SWAT team surrounds Rockdale County extend stay motel prompted by execution of murder warrant

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office SWAT team is at the scene of a motel off Interstate 20 at the request of the US Marshals Service, which was attempting to serve a murder warrant.

Police were seen blocking Iris Road at the intersection of Old Salem Road SE and Old McDonough Highway. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The warrant was being served in a room at the Horizon Extended Stay Conyers located at 1385 Old McDonought Highway. It was not immediately clear what led to the SWAT team being called to the scene.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Officials say the situation is ongoing.

