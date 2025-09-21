SWAT team responds after taxi driver reports assault

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A SWAT standoff ended with an arrest on Carolyn Street in Marietta, Ga., on Sept. 21, 2025. (FOX 5)

A man was arrested early Sunday morning following an armed assault and SWAT standoff at a home in Marietta, police said.

What we know:

According to the Marietta Police Department, a taxi driver picked up a fare late Saturday night near a shopping center on South Marietta Parkway, just east of Lake Street. The rider was taken to a home on Carolyn Street, where the situation escalated.

Police said the rider pulled a gun on the taxi driver before the driver fled the scene and called 911.

"The taxi cab driver was able to get away safely, call 9-1-1, at which time our officers arrived," McPhilamy said. "While he was afraid for his life, he did not have any physical injuries that I am aware of."

Officers responded to the house at 1280 Carolyn Street, where the suspect had gone inside.

Police said officers surrounded the house, but the suspect refused to come out.

"Suspect did not comply with the orders to come out," said McPhilamy. "At that point you have a barricaded suspect with a gun, according to the victim statements."

The department’s SWAT team responded to the scene, and officers obtained a search warrant around 4 a.m. Sunday.

"Just before 5 this morning, our SWAT team did make entry and did find that individual inside the house and take him into custody without incident," McPhilamy said.

What's next:

Police said they haven't found the gun reportedly used during the armed robbery, and officers are still searching for it.

As of Sunday morning, police had not released the suspect’s identity, but said he will be booked into the Cobb County Jail.