SWAT team called after officers serving a warrant hear gunshots, police say

Police in Atlanta said they were forced to call out the SWAT team while serving a warrant on a northwest Atlanta location after hearing gunshots.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday along James P. Brawley Drive NW near Jones Avenue NW. Atlanta police said officers with the Atlanta Proactive Enforcement & Interdiction Unit were serving that warrant when the officers heard shots fired and were concerned about a possible barricaded gunman.

The SWAT team eventually made entry into the location and did not find a suspect.

No one was injured.

The investigation continues.

Police did not release details about the original warrant.

