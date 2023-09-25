SWAT surrounds Jonesboro home after shots fired

Police in Clayton County say the SWAT team has surrounded a home along Briar Creek Lane in Jonesboro after the person inside reportedly fired off a gun in the middle of the road Monday evening.

Clayton County Police say the "barricaded gunman incident" started just after 6 p.m. in the 9500 block of Briar Creek Lane near Briar Ridge Lane.

"We are asking all citizens to please avoid the area due to heavy police presence," the police department wrote to its X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Police say due to the situation, the SWAT team was activated.

It was not immediately clear if anyone has been injured.

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more.

