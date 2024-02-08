Barricaded gunman surrenders after SWAT standoff at NW Atlanta home

A SWAT standoff in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood has ended peacefully with the barricaded individual surrendering to police, officials say.

The SWAT situation began shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday when police say they responded to a domestic dispute at a home on the 1600 block of Ezra Church Drive.

Officials say the situation escalated and led to a standoff with a barricaded gunman,

FOX 5 cameras saw crime scene tape on the road and multiple officers in tactical gear responding at the scene.

Officers blocked off part of the road while the standoff was underway. The road has since been reopened.

After hours at the scene, officials say the gunman surrendered without incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.