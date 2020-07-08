SWAT standoff ends peacefully in DeKalb County

A SWAT standoff ended peacefully in DeKalb County Wednesday morning after a domestic-related shooting.

According to police, a woman shot a man around 4 a.m. at a residence on Knollberry Lane. The man's injuries aren't serious and he's currently recovering.

Police responded to the home and a SWAT standoff followed. SWAT officers were able to peacefully communicate with the woman, who eventually came forward and exited the home.

Investigators said several children were inside the home, but no additional injuries were reported.