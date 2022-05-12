Break-in suspect in standoff with SWAT at Cobb County apartments, police say

article

A SWAT team is attempting to negotiate with a suspect who officials say barricaded himself in a Cobb County apartment Thursday morning.

Officials with the Cobb County Police Department say the standoff began shortly after 3:45 a.m. at the Taylor Apartments on the 1500 block of Bellmeade Drive.

According to investigators, the incident started with an unidentified man broke into one of the apartments at the complex.

Police say the residents inside were able to get out safely and there is nobody else other than the suspect in the apartment.

The SWAT team is at the scene trying to get the man to come out peacefully.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.