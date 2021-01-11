SWAT manhunt shuts down highway in Gwinnett County

A SWAT standoff with a suspect in Snellville stopped traffic on Highway 78.

Police say the Snellville manhunt began as an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning.

According to officials, police went to the area after receiving a call about a possibly suspicious man. A female officer noticed a man who matched the description and went to talk to him.

At some point, police say the officer and the man got into a physical confrontation where she ended up using her Taser. The man then allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the officer, who shot back in response before he fled into some nearby woods.

Shortly before 8 a.m., police say they had the suspect in custody and that he is being treated for hypothermia.

The female officer was not injured in the incident.

During the manhunt, officials closed both sides of Highway 78 near Summit Chase Drive. The lanes remain closed at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area and prepare for major delays in their commutes,

