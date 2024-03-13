SWAT investigation ends at DeKalb County home

article

An overnight SWAT situation at a DeKalb County home has ended.

FOX 5 cameras saw police and SWAT officers surrounding a home on the 4200 block of Riverbank Court in a neighborhood off of River Road.

After hours at the scene, police say the standoff ended shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials have not shared any details about what caused the heavy police response or if anyone is in custody.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.