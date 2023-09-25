SWAT situation at Marietta apartment complex ends with man's arrest

article

A tense SWAT situation overnight at a Marietta apartment complex has ended peacefully.

Tenants in a building at the Franklin at East Cobb on the 800 block of Franklin Gateway SE say they woke to gunshots just after midnight Monday.

Soon after, officers started knocking on doors - telling neighbors they had to go.

SWAT members moved in to the apartment complex as Marietta police tried to communicate with a man they believed fired the shots.

Five people were inside the unit.

The suspected shooter surrendered, and the others are now being questioned.

"One person fired multiple rounds. He was arrested and charged and could face additional charges if they determined the guy was shooting at a certain person," an officer with the Marietta Police Department told FOX 5.

Police believe a nearby car wreck may be related to the standoff and the gunman may have fled here to the complex.

At this time, officials have not shared the identity of the man or what charges he is facing.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Marietta Police Department.