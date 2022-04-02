SWAT situation involving 3 teens ends safely, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities said three teenagers were at the center of a SWAT situation in Newton County.
The sheriff's office was called on Friday to Fieldview Lane in Covington.
Three teenagers refused to come out of a home there. Eventually negotiators got everyone to come out safely.
No word on what caused law enforcement to come to the location. Officials said they're going to search the home.
